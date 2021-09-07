 | Tue, Sep 07, 2021
Finally, Jeter, Walker and Simmons to be inducted into HOF

COVID-19 wiped out their 2020 ceremony, but the extra wait hasn't bothered baseball luminaries like Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons. They and the late Marvin Miller will be enshrined in Cooperstown this week.

September 7, 2021 - 7:37 AM

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter will be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame this week. Photo by Ron Antonelli / New York Daily News / TNS

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Jeter visited Cooperstown when he was a kid nearly four decades ago and says he doesn’t remember much about the trip. He’s returning this week and likely won’t ever forget even one moment.

After a delay of well over a year, the former New York Yankees shortstop and captain will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday along with fellow class of 2020 members Ted Simmons, Larry Walker, and the late Marvin Miller, whose efforts on the labor front changed the game. 

Last year’s ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nobody was selected from this year’s writers’ ballot and the Hall of Fame’s Era committees postponed their scheduled elections until the upcoming offseason because of the pandemic.

