Five Iola Middle wrestlers first at Chanute

CHANUTE — The Iola Middle wrestling team hit the mats at the Kent Frazell Invitational in Chanute on Monday afternoon.

Five Mustangs finished in first place in their respective weight classes. They are Noah Anderson, Brock Michael, Kale Pratt, Rohan Springer and Zoie Hesse.

“Zoie Hesse is a tough girl,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “She’s competitive and a smart athlete. Noah Anderson has really done a good job at being coachable. Brock Michael is a great asset to our team. He likes to laugh and joke, which always lightens the mood, but he also is a hard worker.”