The start of the NFL season brings joy to millions of people.

But for many others it’s a time of high anxiety knowing what is in their immediate future. They’re seeking refuge in their secret hiding places, putting their smartphones on mute and faking naps at all hours of the day.

These are the unfortunate millions who suffer from the onset of FFP — Fantasy Football Phobia, the fear of being stuck in a conversation with someone who takes part in a fantasy football league.