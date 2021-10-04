Flag football scores

Scores from Tuesday’s Iola Recreation League Flag Football Games.

Hammerson Ready Mix 13, G&W Foods 7. Knox Hufferd and Judah Wilson each scored a touchdown for Hammerson, with Jase Emerson adding a one-point conversion. Jonas Mueller scored one touchdown, with Brady Thomas adding a one-point conversion for G&W.

Nelson Quarries 38, Sigg Motors 0. Asher Rinehart scored three touchdowns and a one-point conversion, Charley Kerr scored two touchdowns, Braylon Johnson scored one touchdown, and Easton Higginbotham added a one-point conversion.