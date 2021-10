(Note: Rains washed out Tuesday’s Iola Recreation Department-sponsored flag football games at Riverside Park. Here are results from Oct. 5)

6 years-Second Grade League

Hammerson Ready Mix 15, Sigg Motors 0. Jase Emerson scored one touchdown and a one-point conversion for Hammerson in the shutout, Angelito Young scored a touchdown, with Havick Westerman added a two-point conversion.