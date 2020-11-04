Focused on the playoffs

COLONY — Perhaps it was natural that Crest High, which had been so dominant in the regular season, was expecting a cakewalk to open the Kansas Eight Man-II postseason playoffs Thursday.

After all, the Lancers had won each of their previous eight games by at least 36 points, and were set to host Wakefield, a team that had won only twice — against teams with a combined 1-13 mark.

Crest received an emphatic wakeup call when Wakefield scored just seconds into the game to take the lead.