Focused on the playoffs

The Lancers are hoping for an extended run in the football playoffs, but will need to cut down on mistakes, head coach Nick McAnulty said. The Lancers will host powerful Hartford Friday.

November 4, 2020 - 8:34 AM

Crest High defenders Kobey Miller (12), Holden Barker (23), Caleb Nolan (26), Avery Blaufuss (42), Solomon Taylor (33) and Andrew McAdam (34) will be counted on to slow a potent Hartford offense Friday in the second round of the Kansas Eight-Man-II playoffs.

COLONY — Perhaps it was natural that Crest High, which had been so dominant in the regular season, was expecting a cakewalk to open the Kansas Eight Man-II postseason playoffs Thursday.

After all, the Lancers had won each of their previous eight games by at least 36 points, and were set to host Wakefield, a team that had won only twice — against teams with a combined 1-13 mark.

Crest received an emphatic wakeup call when Wakefield scored just seconds into the game to take the lead.

