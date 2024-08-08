Foles announces retirement

Quarterback Nick Foles is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

The Super Bowl LII MVP announced his decision on Instagram and X Thursday morning.

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to retire from the NFL,” Foles wrote on X. “It’s been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing. “I’m excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful.”

Foles will officially retire as a Philadelphia Eagle. He will be honored when the Eagles play their home opener on Monday, Sept. 16, against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle. The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey. Thank you, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me a part of your family forever. Your love and support have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!”

Drafted by Philadelphia in the third round (88th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona, Foles enjoyed an 11-year career in the NFL, with two stints in Philadelphia (2012-14, 2017-18).

He was selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2013 season – earning Pro Bowl MVP honors – after leading the league in passer rating (119.2) and producing at the time the best single-season touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history (27-2). He was the first quarterback and only one since (Brady in 2016) has recorded 20-plus passing touchdowns in a season with no more than two interceptions.

The 35-year-old Austin, Texas, native played for six teams, including the Eagles, Bears, and most recently, the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He threw for 14,227 yards and 82 touchdowns.