Menu Search Log in

Football season still up in the air

KSHSAA has delayed their plans for the 2020 fall sports season to a later date after Gov. Kelly's decision to push back school.

By

Sports

July 17, 2020 - 3:54 PM

The Iola High Mustangs take on the Osawatomie Trojans during Iola’s Homecoming game last season.

With Gov. Laura Kelly announcing classroom doors will remain shut until after Labor Day, the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has decided to push back their plan for the fall sports season. 

Originally KSHSAA planned to release a timeline of events on how sports would return this Friday. But with a school delay, and the first Friday night football game scheduled for before Labor Day on Sept 4th, a new plan is needed.

KSHSSA released this statement via Twitter on Wednesday night regarding the fall sports season.

Related
July 10, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 8, 2020
March 2, 2020
Trending