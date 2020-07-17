Football season still up in the air

With Gov. Laura Kelly announcing classroom doors will remain shut until after Labor Day, the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has decided to push back their plan for the fall sports season.

Originally KSHSAA planned to release a timeline of events on how sports would return this Friday. But with a school delay, and the first Friday night football game scheduled for before Labor Day on Sept 4th, a new plan is needed.

KSHSSA released this statement via Twitter on Wednesday night regarding the fall sports season.