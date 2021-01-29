For Kentucky fans, sadness precedes March

Just think of all the things you can do come March.
Rearrange your sock drawer. Clean out your basement. Catch up on your reading. Sign up for that anger management class you may need after this stressful season. You know, all those things you need to do but normally wouldn’t do because you’d be too busy watching basketball.
That is if you haven’t already started doing those things instead of watching basketball.
