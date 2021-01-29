Menu Search Log in

For Kentucky fans, sadness precedes March

Kentucky lost another game Tuesday night. Alabama 70, Kentucky 59. That’s 10 UK losses in 15 UK games, a ratio that puts the Wildcats’ chances of making the NCAA Tournament somewhere this side of life support.

January 29, 2021 - 2:12 PM

John Calipari, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, gives instructions to his team against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 12, 2021 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS)

Just think of all the things you can do come March.

Rearrange your sock drawer. Clean out your basement. Catch up on your reading. Sign up for that anger management class you may need after this stressful season. You know, all those things you need to do but normally wouldn’t do because you’d be too busy watching basketball.

That is if you haven’t already started doing those things instead of watching basketball.

