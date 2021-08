Torrence Sumerlin

Torrence Sumerlin, who starred on the baseball diamond for Allen Community College in 2016, was shot and killed Friday morning in an east Chicago neighborhood.

Sumerlin, 26, was the victim of an apparent robbery.

Family members told Chicago’s WGN News that Sumerlin was an avid shoe collector and was in the midst of making a sale when he was shot in the chest while retrieving an item from the trunk of his car.