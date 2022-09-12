 | Mon, Sep 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Former Chiefs assistant guilty in intoxicated crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash.

By

Sports

September 12, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Britt Reid, former linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media prior to Super Bowl LIV in 2020. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

Reid, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had been scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26. Britt Reid had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal means he now faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison. He entered his plea in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. Sentencing is set for Oct. 28.

While questioning Reid to confirm that he understood the plea deal, Circuit Judge Charles McKenzie said Reid also could serve a short period of time in prison and then be placed on probation if he qualifies for good behavior.

Related
August 27, 2021
April 13, 2021
February 17, 2021
February 4, 2020
Most Popular