Menu Search Log in

Formula One legend to miss race after testing positive for COVID

Lewis Hamilton, who already has clinched his seventh Formula One drivers championship this season, will miss a weekend race because of his COVID-19 diagnosis. Hamilton has won 11 times on the circuit this year, but will miss out on a chance of earning a record 13 times in one season.

By

Sports

December 1, 2020 - 9:42 AM

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

The Mercedes team said in a statement today that Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.

“But he up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive,” the team said. “Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.”

Related
November 27, 2020
October 9, 2020
June 24, 2020
March 17, 2020
Trending