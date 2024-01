For a few fleeting moments, Iola High’s boys showed just how potent they can be on the basketball court.

In a span of about 90 seconds, the Mustangs rattled off 10 straight points against their unbeaten rivals from the east, Fort Scott, turning a 12-point margin into a 27-25 deficit at halftime.

“We were doing exactly what we wanted to do,” head coach Luke Bycroft said. “We were faster than they were, and we wanted to play fast and attack them downhill.