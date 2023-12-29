 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Freshman propels K-State to Pop-Tarts Bowl victory

Freshman quarterback Avery Johnson shined in the spotlight Thursday, accounting for three touchdowns in Kansas State's 28-19 win over North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

December 29, 2023 - 12:13 PM

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the Pop-Tarts Bowl against the NC State Wolfpack at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Photo by Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and scored twice, and Kansas State beat No. 19 North Carolina State 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday night.

Johnson, a freshman making his first start after Will Howard entered the transfer portal, threw for 178 yards, rushed for 71 and directed a 15-play, 72-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that put the game away and closed out a solid season for coach Chris Klieman’s Wildcats (9-4).

“We knew we needed to finish the drive strong and put the game away,” Johnson said. “Credit to those guys up front. Fifteen plays isn’t easy. They dominated and we ultimately got into the end zone.”

