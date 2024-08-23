From 106 losses to a pennant chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — J.J. Picollo was sitting in the Royals’ dugout hours before a game against the Angels this week, talking about what has been one of the most remarkable turnarounds in major league history. The conversation meandered toward Picollo’s wife, Nicole, and the Royals general manager pointed to the upper deck down the third-base line.

“She likes to sit up there,” he said with a smile. “She likes to be out with the fans.”

Just feigning interest up there, so high above the action?

“Oh no,” Picollo said. “It’s not like she’s bringing a book. She’s very into it.”

That goes for a lot of people in Kansas City these days.

The Royals, who matched a franchise record with 106 losses last season, found themselves with a day off Thursday in the fight for the playoffs. With only 35 games remaining in the regular season, they were 2 1/2 back of Guardians in the AL Central and three games behind the Yankees for the best record in the American League.

Equally as important, they were a full three games ahead of the Red Sox for the last wild-card spot.

It’s been a remarkable about-face for an organization that burned as bright as a Roman candle in 2014 and ’15, winning back-to-back AL pennants and its first World Series title in 30 years, then fizzled just as fast. The Royals have not had a winning season in eight years, losing at least 100 games in three of the past six, and were a laughingstock as recently as last year.

But as shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the new face of the franchise, likes to say: “The boys are playin’ some ball.”

“Once you get past Aug. 1, it’s hard not to look at the scoreboard,” acknowledged Picollo, who has pulled all the right strings since taking over for Dayton Moore less than two years ago. “I try not to look at other scores until we get a win, because if we win, we’re not losing any ground, and that’s the way we’ve got to look at it. But yeah, as soon as our game ended yesterday, I flipped right over to the Twins game to see them tied up and lose it. So yeah, that’s natural. And that’s exciting.”

Picollo didn’t break the bank to build a winner. In fact, he barely even took out a loan.

The players that have led Kansas City to heights not seen in nearly a decade were either on the team last year and just needed a little more time to grow or were free-agent signings and trade acquisitions that underscored Picollo’s baseball savvy.

Start with the rotation.

Cole Ragans, who was fifth in the majors with 183 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings, was picked up in a trade with the Rangers last season. Seth Lugo, who was tied for the big league lead with 14 wins, signed a modest three-year, $45 million free-agent deal. Michael Wacha signed a similar two-year, $32 million deal, and is 10-6 with a 3.33 ERA. Brady Singer has bounced back from a disappointing 2023, and Michael Lorenzen has a 1.99 ERA in four starts since his arrival in a trade last month.

The bullpen has been entirely rebuilt, too. John Schreiber and Kris Bubic have been revelations in relief, while Lucas Erceg has allowed four hits, no runs and struck out 14 in 10 1/3 innings since the Royals acquired him in a trade with Milwaukee.