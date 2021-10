Iola High’s Cross Country team put on quite a show Thursday, even with both the top boy and girl Mustang runners having issues along the way.

Iola’s boys captured three of the top four places, and five of the top 12 to easily win the school’s second consecutive Pioneer League championship.

A dandy finish saw Iola’s Kaster Trabuc, Cole Moyer and Jesse Taylor running stride for stride alongside Wellsville’s Nash McDaniel.