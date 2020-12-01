Menu Search Log in

Fuller sticking with Vanderbilt football after historic kick

Sarah Fuller made NCAA history Saturday when she became the first woman to play in a major college football game. She is a star goalkeeper for Vandy's champion women's soccer team as well.

By

Sports

December 1, 2020 - 9:48 AM

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller (32) kicks off in the second half against Missouri Saturday. Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's SEC championship soccer team, became the first woman to play in a Power 5 NCAA football game. Photo by Hunter Dyke / Mizzou Athletics / Getty Images / TNS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, the most famous walk-on in college football this season, isn’t ready to walk away from the sport.

After the soccer player-turned kicker became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game, Fuller said she wants to remain a member of the team.

“I’ll stay around as long as they want me, till they like, kick me off,” Fuller said Sunday. “So I’m here for the long run.”

Related
August 30, 2019
June 21, 2019
July 22, 2018
November 19, 2011
Trending