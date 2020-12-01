Fuller sticking with Vanderbilt football after historic kick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, the most famous walk-on in college football this season, isn’t ready to walk away from the sport.
After the soccer player-turned kicker became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game, Fuller said she wants to remain a member of the team.
“I’ll stay around as long as they want me, till they like, kick me off,” Fuller said Sunday. “So I’m here for the long run.”
