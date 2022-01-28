Gaming for a cause

For years, friends have played Madden NFL video games to settle scores, prove who has the most football knowledge, or just for bragging rights.

This weekend, I will be playing it for another cause. About a week ago, on a Twitter group chat I was introduced to former Denver Bronco and Super Bowl champion Nathan Palmer. We had a discussion about the game and I proposed we play each other on YouTube as a fundraiser.

We put our heads together about which charity to give to and decided the Ronald McDonald House Charities would be a good fit.