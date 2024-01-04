Gauff advances at Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff overcame hard-hitting Czech teenager Barbara Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-0 and extended her winning start to the year and Auckland Classic defense to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 16-year-old Fruhvirtova came out hitting harder than any player at the tournament so far, generating enormous power off both hands. She troubled Gauff at first and broke the American’s serve to love in the third game.

Gauff immediately broke back in a game of 14 points to level at 2-2. After saving a break point in her next service game, Gauff broke again to lead 4-2.