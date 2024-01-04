 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Gauff advances at Auckland

Coco Gauff withstood a barrage of heavy shots from teenager Barbara Fruhvirtova to advance two the Auckland Classic quarterfinals. The tournament is one of the predecessors to the upcoming Australian Open.

By

Sports

January 4, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Coco Gauff Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images/TNS

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff overcame hard-hitting Czech teenager Barbara Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-0 and extended her winning start to the year and Auckland Classic defense to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 16-year-old Fruhvirtova came out hitting harder than any player at the tournament so far, generating enormous power off both hands. She troubled Gauff at first and broke the American’s serve to love in the third game.

Gauff immediately broke back in a game of 14 points to level at 2-2. After saving a break point in her next service game, Gauff broke again to lead 4-2.

Related
January 16, 2020
January 10, 2020
September 3, 2019
August 23, 2019
Most Popular