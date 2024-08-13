Georgia sits atop preseason Top 25

A breakdown of teams in the preseason AP Top 25 college football poll released Monday:

No. 1 Georgia

2023 finish: 13-1, No. 4 final ranking.

Coach: Kirby Smart, ninth season.

Key games: vs. No. 14 Clemson at Atlanta, Aug. 31; at No. 5 Alabama, Sept. 28; at No. 4 Texas, Oct. 19; vs. No. 15 Tennessee, Nov. 16.

Potential All-Americans: QB Carson Beck; DE Mykel Williams; S Malaki Starks; OG Tate Ratledge.

Outlook: The Bulldogs have as many national titles as losses over the last three seasons (two). The offense is replacing some of Beck’s top targets, but is well equipped to do so with TE Oscar Delp and WR Dillon Bell primed to step up. The defense is loaded again, with CJ Allen potentially Georgia’s next impact linebacker. The road schedule is daunting.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

No. 2 Ohio State

2023 finish: 11-2, No. 10.

Coach: Ryan Day, seventh season.

Key games: vs. Iowa, Oct. 5; at No. 3 Oregon, Oct. 12; at No. 8 Penn State, Nov. 2; vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field, Nov. 16; vs. No. 9 Michigan, Nov. 30.

Potential All-Americans: WR Emeka Egbuka; RB TreVeyon Henderson; DE JT Tuimoloau; S Caleb Downs.

Outlook: The Buckeyes are trying to recover from three straight losses to Michigan. They are experienced and deep with 16 starters returning, 11 of whom were eligible to enter the NFL draft. Egbuka is poised to step out of the shadow of Marvin Harrison Jr. Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins give Ohio State maybe the best running back tandem in college football. Kansas State transfer Will Howard is the likely starting quarterback.

No. 3 Oregon

2023 finish: 12-2, No. 6.