Getting down to fundamentals

High-schoolers, middle-schoolers and collegians aren’t the only ones gearing up for the fall sports season.

Forty-two area youngsters, in grades 3-6, have resumed practices as part of the Iola Mustangs Youth Tackle Football squads.

Games will run through September and October for the two Iola teams, one for third and fourth grade; the other for the fifth- and sixth-graders.

The youth program is geared to drill home the importance of fundamentals, safety and leadership, explained Brandon Westerman, who serves as both the head coach for the teams and the program administrator in charge of fundraising and other behind-the-scenes activities.

Coaches Brandon Westerman, center, and Brett Lisher, right, give instruction during a blocking sled drill Wednesday for Iola Mustang youth tackle football players. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Assistant coach Brandon Hesse works with Knox Hufferd during a ball handling drill for an Iola youth tackle football practice session Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Brady Thomas, foreground, prepares to hit a blocking sled during a recent practice for Iola’s youth tackle football team. Awaiting his turn is Jace Michael. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Jonas Mueller, foreground, Cooper Cook, center, and Terrance Bullard line up for an Iola youth tackle football practice drill. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 4 photos

“That’s what we’re about, creating a new culture,” Westerman said. “It’s good to start them correctly when they’re young.”

He noted that the most successful high school teams feature a plethora of players who have been active in youth football as well.

The third- and fourth-graders will play Saturday mornings against teams from Garnett, Prairie View, Ottawa, Osage City and Burlingame. Most of their games are on Saturday mornings.

The fifth- and sixth-graders will suit up against Fort Scott, Mound City, Prairie View and Untiontown. They’ll play primarily on Wednesday evenings.

Fundraisers, including an upcoming raffle, are in the works as well.

“We try to do one one big fundraiser a year to help with expenses,” Westerman said. “We’re hoping to buy all new uniforms for both teams this year.”

For more information, visit the Iola Mustangs 3rd-6th Youth Tackle Football Facebook page.