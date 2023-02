Back at the very beginning, right when the idea of water polo in Ghana started swimming into reality, Prince Asante got out a couple of balls and caps in front of a handful of curious kids.

He decided to try a scrimmage, but he had no nets. So they put a soccer bench on each side of the pool.

It was “enthusiastic confusion,” he said. And the caps — which have protective cups that go over a player’s ears — well, they were particularly amusing.