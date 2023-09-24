 | Sun, Sep 24, 2023
Giddens, Kansas State sink Central Florida in their first ever Big 12 game

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens shouldered a heavy work load in a Big 12 opening win against Central Florida Saturday night in Manhattan. Giddens rushed for a career-high four touchdowns on 207 ground yards

September 24, 2023 - 12:29 PM

A scene from the press box during the Kansas State versus Central Florida Big 12 opener on Saturday, September 23. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

MANHATTAN — DJ Giddens could have beaten Central Florida single-handedly Saturday evening when his Wildcats’ rolled to a 44-31 victory over the Golden Knights in both teams Big 12 opener.

Giddens’ accounted for a career-high four touchdowns and a total of 293 yards. He touched the ball on nearly half of the Wildcats’ snaps, a team-high 38 times for 30 rushes and eight receptions.

“It felt good to be somebody they could trust and lean on so I’m proud we were able to do that,” said Giddens. “I was just playing free with no pressure. I’m glad I was able to help out both running and catching the ball. I really just focused on the next play and the next touchdown.”

