Giddens, Kansas State sink Central Florida in their first ever Big 12 game

MANHATTAN — DJ Giddens could have beaten Central Florida single-handedly Saturday evening when his Wildcats’ rolled to a 44-31 victory over the Golden Knights in both teams Big 12 opener.

Giddens’ accounted for a career-high four touchdowns and a total of 293 yards. He touched the ball on nearly half of the Wildcats’ snaps, a team-high 38 times for 30 rushes and eight receptions.

“It felt good to be somebody they could trust and lean on so I’m proud we were able to do that,” said Giddens. “I was just playing free with no pressure. I’m glad I was able to help out both running and catching the ball. I really just focused on the next play and the next touchdown.”