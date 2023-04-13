 | Thu, Apr 13, 2023
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Pelicans in NBA play-in game 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted his 32-point night with a go-ahead baseline jumper and four clutch free throws in the final 29 seconds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 to remain alive in the Western Conference play-in tourament.

By

Sports

April 13, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives to the basket against Sixers forward Paul Reed (left) and guard Tyrese Maxey.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exercised patience during his lowest-scoring first half all season, routinely deferring to teammates such as Lu Dort and Josh Giddey in an effort to keep New Orleans defenders off balance in a winner-take-all postseason game.

“To start the game, I wasn’t expecting a huge outburst offensively,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I wanted to kind of set the table to make sure my teammates were ready to go, confident and attacking. And I knew once I did that, the defense would have to worry about them as well and my offensive game would open up.”

And how.

