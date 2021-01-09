Menu Search Log in

Gloomy start dooms Fillies

Iola High's girls fell in a hole early and never escaped Friday in a 67-35 loss to Osawatomie. The Fillies dropped to 0-3 with the defeat.

January 9, 2021 - 7:55 AM

Iola High's Kailey Shinstock (21) puts up a shot Friday against Osawatomie. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

OSAWATOMIE — Iola High’s Fillies found Murphy’s Law early Friday in their road tilt at Osawatomie.

If something could possibly go wrong in the first half, it did.

The Fillies were plagued with turnovers and cold shooting, while the host Trojans were shooting lights out.

