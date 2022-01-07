 | Sat, Jan 08, 2022
Gobert tests positive for COVID

Rudy Gobert has tested positive for COVID again. The Jazz center was also patient zero in the NBA when the virus outbreak began in 2019 and shut down the league.

January 7, 2022 - 4:08 PM

The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead.

This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days.

Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its season inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida.

