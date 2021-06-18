 | Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Golf tournament will benefit CASA once again

After a one-year hiatus, organizers of a Father's Day golf tournament are eager to hit the links once again. The event benefits the Court Appointed Special Advocates program within the 31st Judicial District, which encompasses Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson counties.

June 18, 2021 - 2:59 PM

Among the organizers and sponsors gearing up for today’s Father’s Day Tournament to benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 31st Judicial District are, from left, CASA director Aimee Daniels, Allen County Country Club golf course superintendent L.C. Lacy, Mike Waldman of Community National Bank, Luke Smith of Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Sharla Heard of Farm Bureau Financial Services and Megan Reid with the country club. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

When the world ground to a halt last spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a particularly tough blow for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.

The program trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the Kansas courts system.

Regular fundraisers, one of the revenue staples for the program in Allen County, had to stop, “but our services were definitely still ongoing,” explained Aimee Daniels, director of the CASA program within the 31st Judicial District.

