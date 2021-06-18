Golf tournament will benefit CASA once again

When the world ground to a halt last spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a particularly tough blow for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.

The program trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the Kansas courts system.

Regular fundraisers, one of the revenue staples for the program in Allen County, had to stop, “but our services were definitely still ongoing,” explained Aimee Daniels, director of the CASA program within the 31st Judicial District.