Golfers aid CASA

Seventy-six golfers from 20 teams teed off on the 18th annual CASA Father’s Day Golf Tournament at the Allen County Country Club June 16.

The four-person team of Scott Cunningham, Becky Carlson, Chris Cleaver and Chad Devoe combined to take home the lowest score in the A Flight. Taking second was the Monarch Cement Co. of Mike Byers, Eric Byers, Dennis Osborn and Jeremy Gant.

Luke Smith, Johnnie Riley, Cooper Riley and Justin Barker, representing Southern Star, won the B Flight, followed by the Wheelers team of Jeff Wheeler, Cole Wheeler, Alex Krumm and Nate Audiss.

Farm Bureau team members Sharla Miller, Brady Folk, Lisa Zellner and Christopher Holloway took first in C Flight. Bill Shirley, John Masterson, John McRae, Larry Hart and Ethan Godderz teamed to take second.

Judge Daniel Creitz, from left, stands with B Flight first-place team members Luke Smith, Johnnie Riley, Cooper Riley, Justin Barker and CASA Golf Chair Mike Hofer. Courtesy photo Judge Daniel Creitz, from left, stands with C Flight second-place team members John Masterson and Larry Hart and CASA Golf Chair Mike Hofer. Courtesy photo Judge Daniel Creitz, from left, stands with C Flight first-place team members Christopher Holloway, Ethan Holloway and Isiah Coronado and CASA Golf Chair Mike Hofer. Courtesy photo Judge Daniel Creitz, from left, stands with B flight second-place team members Alex Krumm, Cole Wheeler, Jeff Wheeler and Nate Audiss and CASA Golf Chair Mike Hofer. Courtesy photo Judge Daniel Creitz, from left, stands with A flight second-place team members Dennis Osborn, Mike Byers and CASA Golf Chair Mike Hofer. Courtesy photo 5 photos

Cole Wheeler had the longest drive of the day among the men, while Janal Piley’s drive was the longest for the women. Cooper Riley won a longest putt competition, while Derek George won the closest-to-the-pin shootoff.

Proceeds remain within the 31st Judicial District including Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson Counties to help serve children through the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which trains and supports volunteer advocates assigned to children in need of care within the court system.

For more information about volunteering for CASA, call (620) 365-1448, send an email to [email protected] or visit the group’s Facebook page.