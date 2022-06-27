 | Mon, Jun 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Golfers hit links to aid CASA

A golf tournament to benefit a local organization that serves abused and neglected children drew scores of golfers from across the region.

Sports

June 27, 2022 - 3:18 PM

Kansas Walnut Team golfers are, from left, Chad Bruner, Tim Stinnett, Rhett Smith and Tom Stinnett at the CASA Father’s Day Golf Tournament at Allen County Country Club. Kansas Walnut won the A flight. Courtesy photo

Eighty-four golfers teed off June 18 for the 16th annual CASA Father’s Day Charity Golf Tournament at the Allen County Country Club.

The tournament is a celebration of fathers, and the roles fathers play in raising children, but also to have some fun while raising funds for the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program. 

All funds will remain within the 31st Judicial District including Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson counties to help serve  abused and neglected children in the court system.

Related
June 15, 2022
February 17, 2022
June 18, 2021
June 20, 2019
Most Popular