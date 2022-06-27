Golfers hit links to aid CASA

Eighty-four golfers teed off June 18 for the 16th annual CASA Father’s Day Charity Golf Tournament at the Allen County Country Club.

The tournament is a celebration of fathers, and the roles fathers play in raising children, but also to have some fun while raising funds for the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program.

All funds will remain within the 31st Judicial District including Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson counties to help serve abused and neglected children in the court system.