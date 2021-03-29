 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
Gonzaga still the team to beat at tourney’s midpoint

The Pac 12 has made some noise, and a few would-be Cinderella squads have made their mark, but the 2021 NCAA Tournament remains unchanged in that Gonzaga remains the clear frontrunner.

March 29, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther reacts at the win during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Photo by Sam Owens / IndyStar / TNS

The Elite Eight marks the halfway point of the NCAA Tournament, but don’t blink. It has the shelf life of chicken nuggets.

By the time your head hits the pillow tomorrow night, we’ll be down to a Final Four and find out whether the selection committee is any better at seeding teams than the cooks at your local McDonald’s.

Three of the four teams handed No. 1s — Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan — are still in the field, which is average. But so are three Pac-12 Conference teams — No. 6 USC, No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon State — which definitely is not. Needless to say, the road would have been a lot smoother for the Pac-12 entries if their league got anywhere near the respect the Big Ten and Big 12 carried inside the room where it (seeding) happens.

