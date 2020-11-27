Menu Search Log in

Gonzaga zips past KU

The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened the 2020 season as the top-ranked team in the country, and showed fans why they deserve the lofty ranking with a 102-90 win over Kansas.

By

Sports

November 27, 2020 - 11:26 AM

Players from the Gonzaga Bulldogs react after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks Thursday. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images / TNS

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Coach Mark Few and Gonzaga keep reaching new heights.

While the top-ranked Bulldogs opened their season with a 102-90 victory over No. 6 Kansas, Few won his 600th game.

“I got an ice shower in the locker, which I didn’t expect,” said Few, who has been at Gonzaga since 1999. “(Kansas coach) Bill (Self) and I set this up for a big college basketball game on Thanksgiving Day before the Cowboys game. That’s why we love college basketball. There’s a lot more games like this coming across the season.”

Related
November 18, 2020
November 10, 2020
December 17, 2019
November 25, 2019
Trending