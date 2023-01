MORAN — On a night when Marmaton Valley High celebrated its past, Janae Granere showed the present is plenty bright, too.

The Wildcat junior was dominant from the outside, scoring 14 of Marmaton Valley’s first 16 points, and ending up with 29 in a 40-17 romp over visiting Oswego.

The win is Marmaton Valley’s second in a row since coming back from an extended Christmas break and evens the Wildcats’ record at 3-3 on the season.