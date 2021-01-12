Menu Search Log in

Greatness is to be appreciated (but it sure can be boring)

There's much to admire, and enjoy, about college football juggernauts like Alabama, although the dominance has sapped pretty much all of the intrigue out of recent championship runs.

January 12, 2021 - 9:47 AM

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday. Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images / TNS

By halftime, with Alabama clearly unstoppable and cruising toward a perfect season, the mind began to wander toward an obvious question.

Has Nick Saban, the greatest coach in the history of college football, assembled the greatest team of them all?

Certainly, a case can be made for a group that breezed through a Southeastern Conference-only schedule in a pandemic-plagued season while barely breaking a sweat.

