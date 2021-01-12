Greatness is to be appreciated (but it sure can be boring)

By halftime, with Alabama clearly unstoppable and cruising toward a perfect season, the mind began to wander toward an obvious question.
Has Nick Saban, the greatest coach in the history of college football, assembled the greatest team of them all?
Certainly, a case can be made for a group that breezed through a Southeastern Conference-only schedule in a pandemic-plagued season while barely breaking a sweat.
