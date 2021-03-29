 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
Green takes King of America crown

A rough start to the race weekend for Minnesota driver Derek King smoothed out nicely by Saturday evening. King brought home the grand prize in winning the King of America X at Humboldt Speedway.

March 29, 2021 - 9:48 AM

The stands at Humboldt Speedway were filled to capacity Friday and Saturday, including this bank of bleachers behind the back stretch of the dirt track during Friday’s races. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Saturday evening at the Humboldt Speedway, Derek Green of Granada, Minn., capped an up-and-down weekend during King of America X powered by Summit with a win in the Medieval USRA Stock Car finale.

Green earned the win after a late-race pass of Stoutland, Missouri’s, Derek Brown.

Derek Green celebrates after winning the King of America X feature Saturday at Humboldt Speedway.Photo by Humboldt Speedway via usaracing.com

On the final lap during Friday night’s feature, a pair of former Iron Man Challenge champions — Green and Kyle Falck — were in a battle for the lead, and the same piece of real estate. Neither gave an inch, and neither wound up in victory lane as they both went spinning down the backstretch and into turn three.

