Greinke pitches Royals to 5-2 victory over Yankees

Zack Greinke threw four-hit ball into the sixth inning and, backed by a trio of home runs, helped the Royals beat the Yankees 5-2 on Sunday. It was quite possibly the end of the six-time All-Star's career and Greinke left to a standing ovation. 

October 2, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Zack Greinke (23) of the Kansas City Royals waves to the crowd as he leaves the game after pitching against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke tried to give Royals manager Matt Quatraro the ball when they met on the mound Sunday, just as the six-time All-Star had done so many times over the years, when he was departing for a reliever amid one of his 541 starts.

Quatraro gave the ball right back to him.

The famously reserved Greinke stuck it in his back pocket as he walked off the field, quite possibly for the final time in his big league career. And with help from a trio of home runs, and a Kansas City bullpen that held the New York Yankees in check the rest of the way, Greinke was able to enjoy a 5-2 victory and his 225th career win.

