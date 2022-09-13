 | Tue, Sep 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Hackett play call a head scratcher for Denver

Russell Wilson wasn't given a chance by his new coach in Denver on Monday, being pulled off the field in exchange for a 64-yard field goal attempt that left plenty of confusion and the Seattle Seahawks celebrating an unexpected season-opening, 17-16 victory over the Broncos on Monday night.

By

Sports

September 13, 2022 - 3:11 PM

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos works against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of Seattle’s 17-16 win at Lumen Field on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

SEATTLE (AP) — It was a familiar scene in Seattle: Russell Wilson leading his team downfield for a game-winning score late in the fourth quarter.

This time, he wasn’t given a chance by his new coach in Denver, pulled off the field in exchange for a 64-yard field goal attempt that left plenty of confusion and the Seattle Seahawks celebrating an unexpected season-opening, 17-16 victory over the Broncos on Monday night.

With the Broncos facing fourth-and-5 in Seahawks territory with a minute remaining and all their timeouts, coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to let the clock run down to 20 seconds before sending out Brandon McManus to try the low-percentage kick.

Related
December 1, 2020
November 20, 2020
December 24, 2018
December 21, 2018
Most Popular