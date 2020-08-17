Menu Search Log in

Halep opts out of U.S. Open

Simona Halep became the latest star to withdraw from the U.S. Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Six of the top eight ranked women won't play in the tournament, which opens Aug. 31.

Simona Halep

NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the U.S. Open, saying Monday she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday.

“After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the (at)usopen,” Halep wrote on Twitter. “I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.”

