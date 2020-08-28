Hall of Fame college basketball coach Lute Olson, 85, dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85.
Olson’s family said he died Thursday evening. The cause of death wasn’t given.
Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired in 1983.
