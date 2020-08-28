Menu Search Log in

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Lute Olson, 85, dies

Coach transformed Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, taking the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in his second season and starting a string of 25 straight appearances.

August 28, 2020 - 3:01 PM

Lute Olson coached Arizona to the 2001 Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Photo by TNS

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85.

Olson’s family said he died Thursday evening. The cause of death wasn’t given.

Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired in 1983.

