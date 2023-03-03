 | Fri, Mar 03, 2023
Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain

Last May, Hamilton protested the FIA crackdown on jewelry — such as body piercings — by showing up at the Miami GP wearing every piece of jewelry he could fit on his body and suggesting he was willing to sit out races over the issue.

March 3, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Lewis Hamilton Photo by Jenn Ross / Flickr.com

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One great Lewis Hamilton was cleared to race for Mercedes at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after having his jewelry inspected on Friday.

Hamilton clashed with governing body FIA last year over the wearing of jewelry, and his nose stud was cleared at the Singapore GP in October.

Hamilton explained to stewards at the time that he had to keep the stud in because of complications linked to a blood blister on his nose, which occurred because he kept having to take the stud out for races.

