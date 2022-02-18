 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Hamilton ready to chase eighth F1 title

After narrowly missing out on an eighth F1 title, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is recharged and ready to give it another go after taking two months to recover

By

Sports

February 18, 2022 - 2:39 PM

Lewis Hamilton, piloto de Mercedes en Fórmula 1. (AAPIMAGE/DPA/TNS) Photo by TNS

Lewis Hamilton took nearly two months to emotionally recover from the controversial Formula One finale that cost him a record eighth championship. The Mercedes driver insisted Friday he never considered quitting F1 in protest.

Once he accepted the results, Hamilton put the debacle behind him and began preparation for the upcoming season.

“Moments like this might define careers, I refuse to let this define mine,” Hamilton said from Mercedes’ team headquarters in Brackley, England.

Related
December 29, 2021
December 16, 2021
October 28, 2021
December 1, 2020
Most Popular