Menu Search Log in

Hamlin tames the Tricky Triangle

Denny Hamlin earned his fourth win of 2020 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, moving him to 41 career wins.

By

Sports

June 29, 2020 - 9:12 AM

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Round 2 at Pocono went to Denny Hamlin. Hamlin seized the spotlight, specifically in victory lane when Pocono had to set up lights after the race ended in the dark.

Hamlin topped Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener. The 1-2 finish out of each driver is a clear sign two of the best drivers in the game are poised again to make a championship push.

Hamlin says, bring it on.

Related
June 15, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 11, 2020
Trending