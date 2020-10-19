Hammer time — Fillies go 2-1 in home tourney

As Iola High’s Fillies enter the final week of the regular season, head coach Amanda Strickler-Holman senses her team is peaking at the right time.

“Right now, we’re relying on our experience,” she said. “We realize we’ve done it before, and we can do it again. We’re not panicking. We’re holding our composure, and we’re believing in ourselves. That’s the biggest thing, if we believe.”

The Fillies had their share of tense moments Saturday, ultimately prevailing on their home court over Girard and Wellsville in three sets, before falling to Labette County — one of the area’s top volleyball teams — in their final match of the day.