Hammer time — Fillies go 2-1 in home tourney

Iola's Fillies had several sets come down to the wire in tournament play Saturday. They fared well, winning two of the three matches as the 2020 regular season enters its final week.

By

Sports

October 19, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Iola High’s Becca Sprague goes up for a kill in a match Saturday against Girard. Sprague was a leading contributor for the Fillies, who went 2-1 on the day.

As Iola High’s Fillies enter the final week of the regular season, head coach Amanda Strickler-Holman senses her team is peaking at the right time.

“Right now, we’re relying on our experience,” she said. “We realize we’ve done it before, and we can do it again. We’re not panicking. We’re holding our composure, and we’re believing in ourselves. That’s the biggest thing, if we believe.”

The Fillies had their share of tense moments Saturday, ultimately prevailing on their home court over Girard and Wellsville in three sets, before falling to Labette County — one of the area’s top volleyball teams — in their final match of the day.

