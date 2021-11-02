Happy trails for Allen cross country runners

After a successful Jayhawk East Championship cross country meet, five ACC runners have punched their tickets to the NJCAA Division II National Championship in Richmond, Virginia. Elka Billings, Ursula Billings, Rachel Bycroft, and McKenna Esfeld qualified on the women’s side. Henos Andebrhan qualified on the men’s side.

The meet was Saturday in Colby.

Elka Billings was the highest finisher for Allen, finishing 14th with a time of 20:19, 1:10 behind the winner. Ursula Billings finished 16th, two spots behind her sister with a time of 20:41. Bycroft finished 19th with a time of 20:54. Esfeld crossed the line 33rd with a time of 22:04.