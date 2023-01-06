Harbaugh ‘expects’ to return as Michigan faces allegations

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and several staff members, some of whom are no longer with the program, could face serious allegations of NCAA rules violations for which severe punishment may apply.

The alleged rules violations occurred in 2021 and violated NCAA restrictions regarding in-person recruiting contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, a source close to the situation told The Detroit News. The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

The NCAA Division I Council in March 2020, in an effort to protect the health and safety of athletic team staff members, players and recruiting prospects, established a temporary recruiting dead period which prevented in-person recruiting, including official and unofficial visits.