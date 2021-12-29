Harbaugh, Michigan prepare for Georgia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia’s defense was nearly invincible for three months, allowing less than a touchdown per game.

Then came the Southeastern Conference championship game against Alabama, where the Crimson Tide seemingly cracked the code on the Bulldogs’ stingy D in a 41-24 victory.

As No. 2 Michigan prepares to face No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Friday night, how much of Alabama’s plan can be replicated by the Wolverines?