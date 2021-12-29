 | Wed, Dec 29, 2021
Harbaugh, Michigan prepare for Georgia

For the first time in his career, Jim Harbaugh is in the college football playoff. For Kirby Smart and Georgia, it's another chance to try to play for a national title as the two clash with a berth in the title game on the line.

December 29, 2021 - 9:25 AM

Michigan defensive lineman Aiden Hutchinson (97) tries to get past Michigan State tight end Trenton Gillison (88) during their Big Ten football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Michigan State won the game, 27-24. (Mike Mulholland | MLive.com) Mike Mulholland | MLive.com Photo by TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia’s defense was nearly invincible for three months, allowing less than a touchdown per game. 

Then came the Southeastern Conference championship game against Alabama, where the Crimson Tide seemingly cracked the code on the Bulldogs’ stingy D in a 41-24 victory.

As No. 2 Michigan prepares to face No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Friday night, how much of Alabama’s plan can be replicated by the Wolverines?

