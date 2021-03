Several standouts on the basketball court have received postseason honors from the Three Rivers League.

On the boys’ side, Crest’s Kobey Miller and Sean Hurst of Yates Center earned first team All-TRL honors, while Crest’s Tyson Hermreck and Yates Center’s Cash Cummings were joined by Marmaton Valley’s Quincy Adams on the second team.

Yates Center had a third player, Preston Hurst, who earned honorable mention as well.