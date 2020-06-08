Harvick wins at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — After another dominant performance at one of his favorite tracks, Kevin Harvick relished the past and looked ahead to the future.

He wasn’t entirely focused on what he can do behind the wheel.

Harvick cruised to victory Sunday over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading the final 55 laps on a day that began with the series acknowledging the social unrest in the country.