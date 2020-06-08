Menu Search Log in

Harvick wins at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick has kept up his level of success at Atlanta. He led the final 55 laps Sunday in winning the NASCAR Cup race, by more than 3 seconds.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light For The Farmers Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Hampton, Ga. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — After another dominant performance at one of his favorite tracks, Kevin Harvick relished the past and looked ahead to the future.

He wasn’t entirely focused on what he can do behind the wheel.

Harvick cruised to victory Sunday over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading the final 55 laps on a day that began with the series acknowledging the social unrest in the country.

