Harvick wins Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick turned up the pressure on Denny Hamlin late in the Brickyard 400.

And on a cooling track, Hamlin’s worn tires simply gave out.

As the sun set Sunday over Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hamlin seven laps from one of the few victories that has eluded him, he went careening into the first turn wall with a flat right front-side tire, and Harvick beat Matt Kenseth off the final restart to win his second straight Brickyard.