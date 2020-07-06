Menu Search Log in

Harvick wins Brickyard 400

Kevin Harvick earned his 53rd Cup Series win at Indianapolis on Sunday in the famed Brickyard 400.

July 6, 2020

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Patriotic Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Indianapolis. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick turned up the pressure on Denny Hamlin late in the Brickyard 400.

And on a cooling track, Hamlin’s worn tires simply gave out.

As the sun set Sunday over Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hamlin seven laps from one of the few victories that has eluded him, he went careening into the first turn wall with a flat right front-side tire, and Harvick beat Matt Kenseth off the final restart to win his second straight Brickyard.

