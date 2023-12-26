 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Have yourself a dreary little Christmas

A litany of mistakes, coupled with a tough Raiders defense, spelled doom for the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. The Chiefs gave up defensive touchdowns on consecutive plays in the first half, losing 20-14 to Las Vegas.

By

Sports

December 26, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) in the second half Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Isiah Pacheco trudged off the field after another unsuccessful offensive series, tried to sit down on one of the exam tables on the Kansas City sideline and promptly had it collapse on him, sending the Chiefs running back onto his backside.

Just about summed up Christmas Day for the defending Super Bowl champions.

In one of the sloppiest performances of the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs allowed the Raiders to score defensive touchdowns 7 seconds apart, committed a slew of penalties, dropped more passes and were generally inept on offense. Twice they failed to convert on fourth down in the second half, including once inside the Raiders 10 with the outcome still undecided.

Related
December 14, 2021
October 15, 2020
October 12, 2020
November 27, 2018
Most Popular