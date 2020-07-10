Haviland, Hull to feature in Shrine Bowl next Saturday

Two Humboldt graduates and future college football stars will be on display at the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl next Saturday. Conor Haviland and Josh Hull will suit up on the same team one last time before they become MIAA conference rivals.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m., July 18 at the Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka. Due to COVID-19, no advance tickets are available. The game will be broadcast on COX Cable channel 22 or on YouTube.

More Kansas Shrine Bowl information is available at kansasshrinebowl.com.